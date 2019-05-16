Shah Rukh Khan becomes Rishi Kapoor's latest visitor in New York after Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal

Neetu Kapoor shared the qualities that she admires about Shah Rukh Khan....

Shah Rukh Khan recently flew out of the country for New York, where he'll be shooting for his appearance on David Letterman's show. But looks like before appearing on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman' Shah Rukh decided to take out some time to visit veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor in New York.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in NY and looks like it was an afternoon well spent for the trio. Neetu took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the three of them together. The trio can be seen smiling for the camera in the shared frame.

In the caption, Neetu shared the qualities of Shah Rukh that she admires. She wrote alongside the picture, "To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being (sic)”.

Check out the picture right here:

In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal too had visited the veteran actor in the US. Neetu Kapoor had shared heartwarming pictures with them all on her Instagram page.

Those who've come in late, Rishi Kapaoor has been in the US for about a year now. The actor was being treated for cancer. He had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that after eigth months of treatment in the US beginning from May 1, 2018, he is in remision, meaning, he's now cancer-free.