Bollywood

Selfie Alert! Karan Johar meets his 'favourite couple of Indian cinema' Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet selfie posing with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as he met them in New York.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 08:28 AM IST

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been witnessing several visitors from Bollywood since the time they have been in New York. The legendary actor, who was diagnosed with cancer last years has been in Big Apple for the treatment and Neetu stuck by his side throughout. Rishi is on his way to recovery and is likely to head back to India soon. Amidst that, a lot of his well-wishers made a point to meet him and shower him with love during difficult times.

The latest visitor of Rishi and Neetu is none other than Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who is currently in NYC to ring in his birthday made a point to meet them. KJo took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet selfie posing with Rishi and Neetu. He captioned the photo as, "My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema....I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them....strong...resilient and full of positivity! @neetu54 and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you!!!"

While Neetu shared the same photo and wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo sometimes simple words mean so big love love him #karanjohar #fulloflove#lotsoffun"

During an earlier interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Rishi had said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

