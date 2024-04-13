Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, shares health update from hospital bed

Actor Sayaji Shinde has undergone angioplasty after complaining of chest pain

Actor Sayaji Shinde had to be rushed to the hospital in Mumbai on Friday evening after he complained of chest pain. As per reports, doctors discovered some blockage in the veteran actor’s arteries and he underwent an emergency angioplasty on Saturday. The actor himself shared the update on his health in a video he posted on Instagram from his hospital bed on Saturday afternoon.

As per a report in India Today, Sayaji Shinde complained of restlessness and chest pain on Friday, following which his family members rushed him to a nearby hospital. A News 18 report claims that doctors at the hospital discovered 99% blockage in one of his three major arteries and advised an emergency angioplasty.

The actor reportedly underwent the procedure on Saturday and is currently recovering and stable. The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday where he shared a video from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their wishes and concern and assuring them that he is ok. “Hi, I am doing good. All the fans who love me, my well-wishers who are with me, you don’t need to worry. I will be there for your entertainment soon, thank you,” the actor wrote in Marathi.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after the actor’s assurance and many continued to send him their best wishes in the comment section. The actor did not specify as to how long he would stay in the hospital but reports have suggested that he could be discharged in a day or two.

A stalwart of Marathi theatre and cinema, Sayaji Shinde has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bhojpuri films as well. Since the 90s, he has played several memorable antagonists, most notably in Shool. He was most recently seen in the Netflix series Killer Soup in a supporting role.