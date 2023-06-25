Search icon
Satyaprem Ki Katha makers drop teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's new song Pasoori Nu by Arijit Singh- Watch

Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set for release this week and the excitement for the film is constantly on the rise. The trailer and the songs have profoundly set the right tone for this soulful musical romantic pure love story.

Keeping up the spree, the makers are here with the teaser of its new song, Pasoori Nu while rising the audience commotion for the release of the song tomorrow. The songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha are currently ruling the hearts of the masses and having treated the audience with the teaser of its next song, Pasoori Nu, the makers have guaranteed yet another addition to its blockbuster album.

 As the teaser looks utterly amazing with its heart-touching tunes, it has certainly raised the excitement for its release tomorrow. Moreover, with Pasoori Nu, the makers are giving us a chance to relive the global hit song Pasoori and there is no doubt that it's going to be one moment to relish to watch the blockbuster Jodi, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani on the screen in this global sensation song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Moreover, the song marks the team-up of the magical duo, Kartik Aaryan and Arijit Singh.  Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to bring a plethora of really amazing songs in its album. Its previously released songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni are already ruling the hearts of the audience.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

