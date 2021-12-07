Sara Ali Khan gets emotional as ‘Kedarnath’ completes 3 years, Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

3 years ago, Sara Ali Khan debuted on-screen with Kedarnath as ‘Mukku’, and won millions of hearts. As the film clocks three years, the actress took to her social media to recall how her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a constant support during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.

Sharing the clip of the film ‘Kedarnath’, Sara wrote, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”

She further added, “From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of. #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath ”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, direction Abhishek Kapoor got emotional and penned an emotional note for Sushant on Instagram. He wrote, “It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T.”

He further mentioned, “Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can’t help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world.”

Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's directorial venture ‘Atrangi Re’. The film, also featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, will release on Disney + Hotstar on 24 December.