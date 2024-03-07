Twitter
Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label Bhansali Music, calls it 'an integral part of...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali ventured into music and launched his label, Bhansali Music.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Image source: IMDb)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Thursday launched his own music label called Bhansali Music. With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will showcase his prowess in music by collaborating with musicians and artists to produce compositions for his projects and independent albums.

Bhansali said: "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

From Deewani Mastani to Lal Ishq, Ghoomar and the somber tunes of Black, Bhansali's partnerships with composers like Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma have given birth to some of the most memorable tracks in Hindi cinema. In 2022, the director released his first original music album, Sukoon. Sanjay has also composed music for his last three blockbusters- Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. 

On the work front, Bhansali is looking forward to the premiere of his Netflix series Heeramandi. The magnum opus stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and Richa Chadha. Sanjay's next feature film will be Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This movie will reunite Sanjay with Ranbir after Saawariya (2007).

