Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 62.30 crore, sees 60% decline in week 2

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection/File photo

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's period drama Samrat Prithviraj has turned out to be a commercial disaster as the film has earned a total of Rs 62.30 crore at the domestic box office against its massive reported budget of Rs 200 crore, something which is a part and parcel of a period film given the heavy production design, VFX and era-specific costume design.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted in a tweet Monday that Akshay's Samrat Prthiviraj fell flat in its second week at the theatres and saw a 60 per cent decline from week one. The film's current total stands at Rs 62.30 crore. "#SamratPrithviraj falls flat in Weekend 2... 81.60% decline in Weekend 2 vis-à-vis Weekend 1... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.30 cr. #India biz.," Taran wrote in a tweet.

READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 24: Kartik Aaryan's film mints Rs 171.17 crore, check week-wise earnings

Check out the tweet below:

#SamratPrithviraj falls flat in Weekend 2... 81.60% decline in Weekend 2 vis-à-vis Weekend 1... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UosHKFZAlx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022

Earlier, it was reported by IANS that Samrat Prithviraj's shows in many circuits were being cancelled and flushed out due to zero occupancy to make way for more commercially viable shows of other films. The cancelling of shows was certainly reminiscent of the fate of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad which had reportedly put up a collection of just Rs 4,400 on day 8 of its release with just 20 tickets sold across India.

Samrat Prithviraj, a YRF production, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, opened in theatres on June 3 where it clashed with two films from different territories - the trilingual Major (Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam) and the pan-India Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

While both Major and Vikram continue to register an upswing in their collections, Samrat Prithviraj has been singularly rejected by cinegoers despite its grandeur and scale.