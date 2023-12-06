Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur has earned Rs 32.55 crore within five days of its release. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's hyperviolent crime drama Animal.

Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the biographical war drama Sam Manekshaw hit the theatres last week on Friday, December 1 and is facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's hyperviolent crime drama Animal.

The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi, Chhapaak, and Talvar fame, witnessed a huge drop of 66% on its first Monday and collected Rs 3.50 crore after earning Rs 25.50 crore in the opening weekend. On Tuesday, Sam Bahadur avoided further drop and added the same amount to its earnings, taking the five day net India collection to Rs 32.55 crore.

Talking about its competitor Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has created havoc at the box office since its first day of release. The film has earned Rs 283 crore in India across five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) within five days of its release. All these box office figures are provided by the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Coming back to Sam Bahadur, the Vicky Kaushal film hasn't had a thunderous response at the box office as it has received middling reviews from audiences and critics, who have complained that the film showcases multiple anecdotes from Sam's life, instead of exploring the man behind the uniform.

The DNA review of Sam Bahadur reads, "The film often tries to pack too much in too short a time, ending up as a miscellany of Sam’s life rather than being a definitive account. That is why despite the stellar performances, some hair-raising battle sequences, and good music, Sam Bahadur remains less than the sum of its parts. Both Vicky Kaushal’s acting and Sam Mankeshaw’s stature deserved better."



