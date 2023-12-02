Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film starts slow, earns Rs 5.50 crore

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal collected Rs 5.50 crore on day 1 in India.

Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, finally hit the theatres on December 1. The film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal which also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

As per sacnilk.com, Meghna Gulzar's directorial collected Rs 5.50 crore on day 1 in India. However, it is much lower than Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as it collected Rs 60 crore. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur has Vicky Kaushal essaying India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biographical war drama. Before its worldwide release in cinemas this Friday, December 1, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Some of them have shared their review on social media. Director Ashutosh Gowariker wrote on x, "To @RonnieScrewvala I'll say, WELL DONE CHAP! Wonderfully Directed @meghnagulzar Brilliantly detailed performance @vickykaushal09 Two very nuanced portrayals @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07 Everything you wanted to know about #SamManekshaw here it is."

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his review on X and posted, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you...you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is "Well done, sweety"!!!."

Sanya Malhotra, who portrays Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo Manekshaw, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who portrays India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, are also being praised for their roles. Meghna Gulzar's direction has also been appreciated. She has previously made Raazi, Talvar, Chhapak, Just Married, and Filhaal.

READ | Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'