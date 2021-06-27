Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira undergoes extreme makeover, debuts new hair colour inspired by THIS actor

Shweta Rohira, who is popularly known as Salman Khan's rakhi sister has undergone a major physical transformation. She was known to weigh about 82 kgs back in 2016 and has now shed 40 kilos. Shweta looks beautiful in her leaner self and not just that, she even underwent a hair transformation. She coloured her hair platinum blonde which was recently done by Arjun Rampal for his upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'.

Shweta shared an Instagram reel and captioned it as "Look at My Hair. Let’s go Platinum for a reason any guesses why. Thank you @amandacarvalhoofficial @amanda_carvalho_03 for always giving me the new looks and cuts I always enjoy playing your muse and thanks to you I always discover a part of me that is new. #colourpop #platinum #playinumblondehair #platinumblonde #newlook #forareason #onedayatatime #colourhairstyle #shwetarohira #blogger #instablogger #amandacarvalhoofficial."

Talking about the same, Shweta told ETimes, "We decided that we should experiment something. Aajkal waise bhi yeh platinum look chala hai bahut."

About Arjun's look, she went on to say, "Yup, I wouldn't mind saying that I was inspired by Arjun's look and now people can cast us together. If he can carry it off, so can I."

Shweta shared about her weight loss journey stating, "I was sure that I am not going to copy anybody's diet plan. We have a herd mentality or then we start googling on quick fixes. Kinita put me on a diet which was suited to my body per se, we need to understand that what works for A won't work for B as everybody is different."

She added, "Not really. It's ideal if you consider my height. Frankly, I don't think about it much. I was happy even when I was 82 kg, I am happy even now."

Shweta was married to Pulkit Samrat for nearly 18 months before they got divorced.