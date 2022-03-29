Salman Khan praises RRR star Ram Charan, says 'wonder why our films aren't doing well in South'

At the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2022 press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was all praise for his 'Godfather' co-star Chiranjeevi and his son, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan. Showering compliments on South superstar Ram Charan for his stellar act in 'RRR', Salman Khan said that the latter did a "fantastic job in RRR."

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' also stars Jr NTR in the lead role.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, at the IIFA press conference, Salman while speaking with the media said, "It has been a wonderful experience working with him (Chiranjeevi). I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend."

Bhaijaan added, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well."

"But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here," Salman Khan further added.

Speaking about how Bollywood should return to making larger-than-life movies much like the ones being made in the South, the superstar said, "They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd."

"If you see Dabangg series, Pawan Kalyan remade it in Telugu. Wanted too worked down south. More such films should be made. Now we are doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Such a time should come that they remake our films again. In the south, the writers are very hard working. They make films on beautiful concepts. Even when they make small films, people go and see them. I think, here what has happened is, people think India is from Cuff Parade to Andheri only. I, however, think Hindustan starts after Cuff Parade and Andheri. Actual Hindustan is next to the railway tracks in Bandra East. My films are also for them. They come with a good message too. After watching a film, people should have more blood pumping in them," Salman Khan said at the IIFA press conference.

As for 'RRR', the film has been raking in the moolah at the box office. The film earned Rs 500 crore worldwide on its opening weekend. The film hit theatres on March 25.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the highly-anticipared film, 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.