RRR box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli's film passes Monday test in Telugu region - see details

As expected, SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated magnum opus 'RRR' which was released worldwide on March 25 has been creating new records at the box office worldwide. With a pan-India star cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the big screen extravaganza is setting new benchmarks with every passing day.

And now it seems like 'RRR' has finally managed to pass the dreaded Monday test too. Taking on the Monday challenge and defying the conventional dip that comes with the first day of a workweek, a report in filmibeat.com suggests that 'RRR' made close to Rs 15 Crore on day 4 from the Telugu region, taking the total collection in the region to Rs 154.09 Crore.

For the unversed, the film initially raked in Rs 74.11 crore on Friday and continue to stay strong at Rs 31.63 crore and Rs 33.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in the Telugu region.

Currently, 'RRR' is in the top 5 list of highest-grossing Telugu films and among the top 5 as far as first Sunday business in the post-pandemic era is concerned. The film also gained in the Hindi belt over the weekend and even managed to surpass the March 26-27 weekend collection of Hollywood films, 'The Batman' and 'The Lost City' that stands at $45.5 million and $35 million, respectively. 'RRR' earned $60 million worldwide on the March 26-27 weekend, at the box office.

Overall, 'RRR' collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide on its opening weekend at the box office. On the opening day itself, the film had earned Rs 223 crore worldwide, as per trade analyst Taran Adarh.

With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across pan-India all languages!

Most importantly, Rajamouli successfully broke his own box office record, as 'RRR' has surpassed the collections of his biggest money-spinner 'Baahubali2' worldwide over the weekend.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.