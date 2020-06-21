Salman Khan makes appeal to stand in support of Sushant Singh Rajput fans

sushant singh rajput, bihar, karan johar, muzaffarpur, sanjay leela bhansali, aditya chopra, bhushan kumar, dinesh, sajid nadiadwala, Twitter, Salman Khan, nepotism, RIP Sushant Singh Rajput

Amid the ongoing nepotism debate which was sparked by the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput as he died by suicide on June 14, Salman Khan has now tweeted and urged his fans to stand with Sushant's fans in this difficult time.

He tweeted to convey his message and said, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Salman's tweet comes days after advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against the Dabangg actor along with eight other Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh, in regards to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sudhir alleged that these 8 people conspired against Sushant, leading to his suicide, which he pleaded amounted to murder. He filed a criminal complaint under Sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 of IPC. The hearing is scheduled to take place on July 3 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar's local court.

He had told ANI at the time, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step."