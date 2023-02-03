Salman Khan attends wedding of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde's brother, poses happily with newlyweds

Salman Khan at wedding

Salman Khan recently attended Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding ceremony. Several fan clubs of the actors have shared pictures of Salman posing with the bride and the groom.

One of Khan's fan clubs shared the photo, and captioned it, "Megastar #Salmankhan visit #PoojaHegde brother marriage function.#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #skf #nepal #dubai

In the picture, Salman looked stylish as he donned a black shirt with matching pants and was seen in a good mood. In one of the viral videos, Pooja is seen dancing at the wedding functions to Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya.

Pooja and Salman are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan . Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.

Salman gathered all the eyeballs with his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan`s action thriller film Pathaan. The audience loved watching them reunite and recreate the Karan Arjun magic on the big screen.