Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on,' fans feel cryptic advice is about Sidharth Shukla

At the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on' multiple times, and it left netizens puzzled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Salman Khan at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a great bond ever since they met at Bigg Boss 13. Salman continued to support Gill even after the show. Shehnaz fans know how close she was with the late actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. After the actor's demise, Salman was among the well-wishers of Gill who supported her.  

Shehnaaz is making her big Bollywood debut with Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Salman continues to advise Gill about 'moving on' in her life. On Monday, April 10, Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event with the rest of the cast, including Shehnaaz. During the press conference, the host asked Shehnaaz to talk about her dream debut with Salman Khan. As the actress was about to speak, Salman looked at her and said, "Main toh keh raha hoon, move on kar jao...move on! (I'm telling you to move on)." Shehnaaz agreed with him, and said, "Ho gayi (I did)." 

Later, Salman again advised Shehnaaz to move on and he explained his statement in a cryptic manner. "Main toh chahta hu ki tum move on kar jau...kyuki mujhe aisa lag raha hai....yeh sab cheezein main notice karta hu. Jab apne baare mein notice karta hu, aap logo ke baare mein bhi notice kar sakta hu. Apne friends ka bhi pata chal jaata hai, ki yeh toh gayi (I want that she should move on, because I am getting this feeling... I can notice it, I can sense it even among the friend, that's he's up to no good)." Later he said, "Mere ko zyada bolna nahi chaiye (I should shut up)," and laughed. 

Salman's advice left netizens and Shehnaaz fans puzzled. While a few have assumed that Salman wants Shehnaaz to move on from Sidharth. Others are saying that Salman wanted Shehnaaz to move on professionally. 

Here are netizens' reactions

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Ram Charan appears in a special appearance in the song Yentamma. Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.

 

 

Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
