Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on,' fans feel cryptic advice is about Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a great bond ever since they met at Bigg Boss 13. Salman continued to support Gill even after the show. Shehnaz fans know how close she was with the late actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. After the actor's demise, Salman was among the well-wishers of Gill who supported her.

Shehnaaz is making her big Bollywood debut with Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Salman continues to advise Gill about 'moving on' in her life. On Monday, April 10, Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event with the rest of the cast, including Shehnaaz. During the press conference, the host asked Shehnaaz to talk about her dream debut with Salman Khan. As the actress was about to speak, Salman looked at her and said, "Main toh keh raha hoon, move on kar jao...move on! (I'm telling you to move on)." Shehnaaz agreed with him, and said, "Ho gayi (I did)."

Later, Salman again advised Shehnaaz to move on and he explained his statement in a cryptic manner. "Main toh chahta hu ki tum move on kar jau...kyuki mujhe aisa lag raha hai....yeh sab cheezein main notice karta hu. Jab apne baare mein notice karta hu, aap logo ke baare mein bhi notice kar sakta hu. Apne friends ka bhi pata chal jaata hai, ki yeh toh gayi (I want that she should move on, because I am getting this feeling... I can notice it, I can sense it even among the friend, that's he's up to no good)." Later he said, "Mere ko zyada bolna nahi chaiye (I should shut up)," and laughed.

Salman's advice left netizens and Shehnaaz fans puzzled. While a few have assumed that Salman wants Shehnaaz to move on from Sidharth. Others are saying that Salman wanted Shehnaaz to move on professionally.

Here are netizens' reactions

Salman’s a bhaijaan fr Sana since BB13 not just on screen. always liked her honesty & wished her well



When he asks her to move on it’s not just bt any relationship it’s also about moving on higher professionally as he sees that potential in her #ShehnaazGill #SalmanKhan — MastiOnz (@Mazzssttvvppzz) April 10, 2023

Y are some people so pressed about what Salman said..?

I would never question Salman's love for Shehnaaz no matter what..

He has always adored her and been so supportive#ShehnaazGill you make me so proud — (@Dil_TohPagalHai) April 10, 2023

#SalmanKhan Advice to #ShehnaazGill for life is "Move On".



And everyone loves @ishehnaaz_gill at #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer Launch.



Shehnaaz Said "She loves herself on Screen 1st and than Salman Khan". #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/HTyKqQfwA0 — saptarshi Das (@Saptarshi105) April 10, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Ram Charan appears in a special appearance in the song Yentamma. Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.