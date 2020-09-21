Saiyami Kher, Radika Apte come out in support of Anurag Kashyap, share anecdotes

Amid the #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Saiyami Kher and Radhika Apte shared heartfelt posts for the director.

Calling him, one of her closest friends, Radhika wrote, "@anuragkashyap10 you have been one of my closest friends, you have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as an equal and I cherish the mutual love and respect we have for each other. I have always felt immensely secure in your presence since the day I’ve known you. You have been and always will be my trusted friend. Love ya."

Meanwhile, Saiyami reshared a note she wrote in June about how Anurag made her feel comfortable about their meeting at his house. She reposted the note on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Saiyami had said that her early impression about Anurag was that he was a drug addict and a womaniser. It all changed when she worked with him on Choked. "This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, 'My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!'. He was supposed to be the 'Bad Boy of Bollywood'. His life according to the outside world was 'riddled with drugs, women & vices'. The truth, I later learned, was COMPLETELY the opposite," she wrote.

For the uninformed, speaking to ANI, Payal had said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," she added