Saba Pataudi shares precious throwback photo, fans draw comparisons between Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

A member from the ‘Patauadi family’ who treats netizens with childhood photos of the family is Saba Pataudi.

She has again dredged up another photograph from her stash. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba. She took to Instagram and captioned the photo, “The khan clan.... Still”

Fans took to the comment section and commented about the resemblance between Saif and his son Taimur.

Saba had shared another throwback photo of a very young-looking Saif Ali Khan holding a little baby. She wrote in the caption, “Guess who's winking at the camera? Hint: Bhai is looking super young! I am the photographer for this candid moment yet again!”

While netizens tried to figure out if the baby was Sara or Ibrahim, after a while, Saba commented on the post and said, “IBRAHIM.... is the correct answer.”

On World Environment Day, Saba shared a photo of Amrita Singh who is holding baby Sara and wrote, “A mother's world and environment.....is her child. #worldenvironmentday,"

“Found this photo from an old archive. Taken by yours truly,” she added.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut as an author with her book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' According to the 40-year-old, the book is ‘the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.

The book is a ‘very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally during both of my pregnancies’, according to Kareena. She went on to say that the 'Pregnancy Bible' had been vetted and verified by FOGSI, India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians, as well as a number of other experts.