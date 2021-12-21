Rubina Dilaik goes on a drive with Abhinav Shukla in luxurious convertible- Watch video

Bold, stylish, and beautiful Rubina Dilaik, who is the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, without a doubt is a 'fashionista'. She often shares her photos and videos on social media. Her fans love the actress for various reasons.

Rubina on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting in a luxurious convertible with her Abhinav Shukla. The actress can be seen recording the video, meanwhile, her husband drives the car.

Earlier on Monday, Rubina had shared a series of pictures on the internet. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Looking forward to one hell of a ride zooming into 2022 with my all time travel buddy @ashukla09.”

Rubina Dilaik had earlier posted a video with husband Abhinav Shulka while grooving with him. The couple looked adorable. Rubina, who was wearing casuals in the starting, impressed her fans and Abhinav when she opted for a blown Indo-Western saree. The couple grooved to ‘Sajna, Say Yes To The Dress.’ Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Pehenkar ye DRESS kiya sajnaa ko impress.”

Their fans were stunned to see them dancing together. One of them wrote, “Appu looking so cute while doing the steps,” while another fan mentioned, “Nazar na lage meri Rubinav ko thu thu thu.” The third person commented, “Handsome hunk Shukla & Beautiful diva Dilaik.”

Abhinav and Rubina grabbed attention when they were inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.