Renee Sen reveals mom Sushmita Sen's reaction to her becoming an actor, says 'My dream is to be a star who can act'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen recently made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, a short film. She is all of 20 and has forayed into acting while completing her education. Recently, during an interaction with Cosmo, Renee revealed that she wants to be a star who can act. Not just that, the star kid even shared that her alternate career option would be a psychologist as she is currently pursuing psychology.

Renee told the magazine, "I am currently studying psychology, so maybe a psychologist. But I haven't limited my aspirations to any one particular thing. I may want to enrol on a flying school tomorrow and become a pilot. Or, decide to become a chef. I am open to anything. To be honest, acting is the only passion goal I have in life; other than that, I'd like to be whatever I want to be at that point in time."

Talking about Sushmita's reaction to her becoming an actor, Renee shared, "She has always known that I want to act. So when I told her I was going to be in a film, she was extremely excited. She was like, 'your dreams are finally coming true!'. Her only advice to me was to stay focused and work hard."

On her dreams and hopes for the future, the younger Sen shared, "All this love and kindness that people have shown me, I truly hope I can earn it. That I can make everyone proud of me. My dream is to be a star who can act."