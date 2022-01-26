Raveena Tandon breaks silence on bombs sent to Nawaz Sharif in her name during Kargil War

During the 1999 Kargil War, it is said that Pakistan soldiers used to taunt their Indian counterpart with the message that they will leave Kashmir if India gives them Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon. Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister of Pakistan back then and it is also said that in one of his visits to India, he had shared that Raveena is her favourite Bollywood actress.

As a response, Indian soldiers had imprinted some of the bombs used in the Kargil conflict with the words 'From Raveena Tandon To Nawaz Sharif' and drawn a heart with an arrow piercing it. The pictures of these bombs are shared extensively on social media every few years. Now, the 'Mohra' actress has herself broken her silence regarding the same.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Raveena revealed that she wasn't aware of such pictures and saw them much later. She added, "I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. Khoon ka rang laal idhar bhi hai aur udhar bhi. No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters... If I have to stand there (defending the border) to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi."

Meanwhile, on the work-front, the National Film Award-winning actress recently made her OTT debut with the suspense thriller series 'Aranyak' released on the OTT platform Netflix in December 2021. She portrayed the character of SHO Kasturi Dogra solving the murder mystery in the fictional town of Sironah. The series was appreciated for its performances, screenplay, and nail-biting twists and turns. The show's producer Sidharth Roy Kapur has confirmed that a second season is being developed for the web series.