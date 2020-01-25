Ranveer Singh leads his team to hit the ball out of the park in '83' first look

Keeping the essence of cricket alive, the first look of Ranveer Singh starring film '83' has been unveiled. This first look displays Ranveer's leadership qualities as he leads the team in the photo which will make you fall head-over-heels in love with them.

The team of '83' is literally hitting the ball out of the park in the first poster which comes in the video shared by Ranveer Singh. In this poster, each player is seen smashing the ball out of the park with their bats.

Take a look:

In another looks shared from their Chennai visit, Ranveer takes center-stage as the team of '83' are dressed in matching outfits (white shirt, denims and navy blue jacket with leather, black or white shoes). The first look was unveiled in Chennai amidst the presence of Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, and others. Sharing the first look, Ranveer tweeted, "KAPIL’S DEVILS STORM CHENNAI !!!"

See it here:

Ranveer also shared looks with Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev and Krishnamachari Srikkanth posing along with the on-screen team of '83'. They all also posed in front of the bus in which they travelled to Chennai.

Take a look:

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth as Men in Blue and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and Harrdy Sandhu joined the team later. Tahir plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib is Mohinder Amarnath and Harry Sandhu plays Madan Lal.