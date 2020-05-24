Ranveer Singh appeals for Indian Sign Language to be declared an official language

Ranveer Singh has signed a petition to raise awareness about the Indian Sign Language (ISL) and to make it an official language in the country. He additionally released a video by Spitfire, which is called 'Vaartalaap' and touches the same topic.

The actor released the video under his music label IncInk, which tries to empower the differently-abled. "Through this endeavour of ours, we're lending support to the cause of making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India," Ranveer told IANS.

Singh also added, "I urge my fellow Indians to join this cause and give it momentum by building awareness about it. We are also releasing our first sign language video on Spitfire's latest track 'Vartalap' with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations on the issue."

Ranveer signed the petition filed by National Association of the Deaf (NAD), India, with support from Access Mantra Foundation. The actor has been spending the lockdown with his wife Deepika Padukone. He was awaiting the release of Kabir Khan's '83', where the actor steps into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is a replay of India's 1983 (cricket) World Cup win.