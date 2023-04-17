Rani Mukerji says dancing in mini dress in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was 'quite a nightmare'

Rani Mukerji and Kajol worked together in hit and iconic movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actresses when recently met at an event In Mumbai, they were seen recalling a moment from Kuch Kuch Hota hai where Rani Mukerji wore a very short dress for a song.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol were recently seen gracing the Style Icons Edition 2. During the event, Kajol asked the latter how she managed to dance in the short dress in Koi Mil Gaya and said, "When I saw her in that, I thought, It doesn't look like she can move anything, how is hse going to do that!' But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful."

Replying to this, Rani Mukerji said, 'The honest answer is I don't know it myself. I just went with the flow. In was only 17 years old and till such time, i hadn't worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So, when Karan and Manish Malhotra presented the outfit to me it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till, reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameraman, he looked at it and said, 'oh is this for baby sana" and they were like, 'No it is actually for Rani' so he got a fright."

The actress further revealed that she was petrified to walk on the platform and said, "I had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol di, Karan and Farah, who was choreographing the song. There was a lot of support | got from the team especially from Karan, he made me teel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When i saw myself on screen, i was shocked."

Helmed by Karan Johar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukeri and Kajol. The film was released in 1998 and is still revisited and enjoyed by fans. The film also had a special appearance of Salman Khan in it. The songs of the movie are one of the most memorable ones and Koi Mil Gaya was one of the hit songs trom the movie.

Rani Mukerji recent movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway opened to positive reviews from critics and fans. The actress performance was also much-appreciated by many Bollywood stars and the movie managed to earn Rs 37.45 core worldwide.