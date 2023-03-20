Rani Mukerji reacts to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway's strong start at box office: 'A content film can be a theatrical film'

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway showed a steady growth at the box office, and the weekend has witness an upward trend. The positive word-of-mouth and rave reviews have helped the film. Reacting to the overwhelming response for her film, Rani says, "I’m really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film with overwhelming amounts of love and I can’t thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting.”

Mukerji is glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has proved, "A content film can be a theatrical film in a post pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience.”

Analysing the changing perspective of audience, Rani shared her views on theatrical business after pandemic, "As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs to theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it."

Rani emphasised that makers should focussed on making the best content for audiences anyway. "A good film will always find its audience!" Ashima Chibber-directed Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway collected Rs 6.42 crores in its first weekend. The film witnessed positive growth with Rs1.27 crore on Friday, Rs 2.26 crore on Saturday, and Rs 2.89 crore on Sunday. The film was released with Kapil Sharma's Zwigato and Hollywood's Shazam: Fury of Gods.