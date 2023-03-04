Ranbir Kapoor makes surprise appearance at Sunburn concert, shares stage with DJ Martin Garrix

Ranbir Kapoor with DJ Martin Grarrix

Ranbir Kapoor isn't leaving any stone unturned to promote his soon-to-be-released romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last night, Ranbir was spotted attending the Sunburn concert at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Kapoor not only enjoyed the concert, but he even joined the stage with popular DJ Martin Garrix.

In a series of viral pictures from the concert, Martin and Ranbir were captured adding more energy to an open-air musical night. Ranbir even performed on a few popular songs and garnered loud cheers from the audience. For the unversed, Ranbir played a DJ in his last-release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The makers of TJMM, Luv Films, shared a few moments from the musical night on social media. In a carousel post, Ranbir and Martin were captured sending love to fans and hugging each other. The photos were shared with the caption, "A night to remember with Martin Garrix and this Makkaar."

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be Luv Ranjan's next directorial after 2018's blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Earlier, as per the report of Times of India, a source informed that Kartik will make a cameo appearance in the film. "Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film. One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up," the source informed the portal.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will mark Ranbir's return to rom-com genere. Earlier, Ranbir had multiple hits in the same genre, including Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Wake Up Sid, and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. TJMM will be released in cinemas on March 8.