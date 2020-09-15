Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, others groove to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' to wish Riddhima Kapoor on turning 40

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her birthday on September 14 and turned 40 this year. To her surprise, her family and friends got together virtually and created a video to wish her on her special day. Riddhima's family including mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and husband Bharat Sahni along with other Kapoor and Sahni family members shook their leg on 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from Qurbaani movie. Even her friends Manish Malhotra, Surily Goel and others were a part of the video.

Riddhima posted the video on her Instagram page and thanked everyone who wished her. She wrote, "Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you, everyone, @brat.man @neomagupta @neetu54 @surilyg @anshumansinghania @shwetabhartiasinghania @manishmalhotra05 @ambika.jain @tanishamohan @paragguptanyc @rishneotiaran @devyaniseth @tanishamohan @rajatsuri @anissamalhotrajain @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain @rimosky @akshaysahni82 @adhiraths @ishita2205 @drjaishreesharad @nritis @karanm14 @aliaabhatt @manavgangwani @shalini.passi @renucalil @nandanitasha @anmolsud @paayal.gupta @shabskofficial @paragguptanyc @aadarjain @kapil_edc @sameergupta20 @neha1.0 @sakshi.kohli @charoo.chawla @arjunmahajan77".

Check out the video below:

Riddhima also shared a beautiful picture of herself wearing a strapless black gown with a sweetheart neckline and a choker necklace. She captioned it stating, "Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on."

She has been in Mumbai since the death of her father and actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer by profession has also been sharing posts remembering her dad. On his birthday, she had wished him by writing, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday."