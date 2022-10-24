Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God

Ram Setu vs Thank God/Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer action adventure Ram Setu will clash at the box office with the comedy-drama Thank God featuring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles. It isn't the first time that the two stars have their films released together on Diwali weekend.

In 2009, Ajay Devgn's comedy All The Best: Fun Begins clashed with Akshay Kumar's action-adventure Blue, and in 2010, Golmaal 3 starring the former clashed with Action Replayy starring the latter. Both these times the Singham star came out victorious with his films succeeding more than the Sooryavanshi star.

And now, the two superstars are set to clash again with their films releasing tomorrow, i.e. October 25. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke the silence on the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

Elaborating on his own film, Akshay added, "Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld."



READ | Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend

It will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner of this big battle. While Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev, Thank God features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.