Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend

Here are some of the biggest box-office clashes that have happened during the festive weekend of Diwali over the years.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India, and Bollywood finds this as the perfect occasion to release its films to attract the maximum number of moviegoers to the theaters. From Thank God and Ram Setu releasing this year to Om Shanti Om and Saawariya clashing fifteen years earlier, here are some of the biggest box office clashes during the Diwali weekend. (All images: Twitter)