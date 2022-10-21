Search icon
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend

Here are some of the biggest box-office clashes that have happened during the festive weekend of Diwali over the years.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India, and Bollywood finds this as the perfect occasion to release its films to attract the maximum number of moviegoers to the theaters. From Thank God and Ram Setu releasing this year to Om Shanti Om and Saawariya clashing fifteen years earlier, here are some of the biggest box office clashes during the Diwali weekend. (All images: Twitter)

1. Thank God vs Ram Setu

On Tuesday, October 25, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will battle it out against each other when their films Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and Ram Setu co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be clashing with each other. 

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay

In 2016, Ajay Devgn's action-thriller Shivaay was released during the Diwali weekend with Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The latter won the box office battle earning both critical and commercial acclaim.

3. Don vs Jaan-E-Mann

Shah Rukh Khan's reboot of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan's Don and Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Salman Khan starrer Jaan-E-Mann were the festive releases in 2006. While the former was a box office success leading to its sequel Don 2 in 2011, the latter proved to be one of the biggest flops of the year.

4. Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya

In 2007, things turned ugly between Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali when their films Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Saawariya clashed at the box office. Though the former outperformed the latter, both movies gave two of the biggest superstars to Bollywood - Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

5. Golmaal 3 vs Action Replayy

We started the list with Ajay and Akshay's upcoming rivalry and are ending the list with the same when the two stars clashed in 2010 with their two comedies releasing during the Diwali weekend - Golmaal 3 and Action Replayy. Rohit Shetty's film easily won the battle over Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed movie.

