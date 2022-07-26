Ram Gopal Varma gets brutally trolled for 'applauding' Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Ram Gopal Varma-Ranveer Singh

Although Ranveer Singh has divided the internet and got an FIR registered over his nude photoshoot, he's receiving support from his colleagues and co-stars from the film fraternity. The latest entrant on this list is director Ram Gopal Varma. RGV showered praises for Singh, and 'applauded' his bold move.

The Satya director shared his views about Ranveer's photoshoot on his Twitter, and he believes that this is Singh's way of projecting gender equality. Varma also wished that in future, people could also appreciate a woman conducting such bold photoshoot. Ramu wrote, "I personally applaud and I am also thrilled to see the majority applauding @RanveerOfficial‘s new age boldness...and I hope that the same majority will applaud a woman as much if she does the same...There has to be a GENDER EQUALITY."

Here's the post

I personally applaud and I am also thrilled to see the majority applauding @RanveerOfficial ‘s new age boldness..and I hope that the same majority will applaud a woman as much if she does the same ..There has to be a GENDER EQUALITY pic.twitter.com/9kVGMrYro1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 26, 2022

Soon after his post, netizens brutally trolled him. A user asserted, "Start with someone from your family." Another user asserted, "Why don't you try something like that." A netizen added, "Can you tell @ranveerofficial to encourage Deepika to do so? Let’s all be progressive." Another netizen added, "Mr.Varma it's in Social media it's lo...w on personal sites or through personally it may be ok but in social media our (your&my) mom, sisters, daughters may see this adventure you applaud personally it's not n social media don't/won't plant wrong ideas n cross culture ideologies."

READ: BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in more legal trouble over his controversial nude photoshoot after an FIR has been filed against him under the IT Act of the Indian Parliament. This is the second FIR that has been filed against the actor over the nude photo shoot that he did for a popular magazine. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the Bollywood actor, the complaint has been registered under the Sections 292, 293, and 509 of the Information Technology Act 2022 of the Indian Parliament for his controversial photos. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus.