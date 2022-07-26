BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh finds himself in more legal trouble after an FIR has been filed against him over his nude photoshoot.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in more legal trouble over his controversial nude photoshoot after an FIR has been filed against him under the IT Act of the Indian Parliament. This is the second FIR that has been filed against the actor over the nude photo shoot that he did for a popular magazine.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the Bollywood actor, the complaint has been registered under the Sections 292, 293, and 509 of the Information Technology Act 2022 of the Indian Parliament for his controversial photos.

Ranveer Singh had made headlines with his photoshoot in a magazine, where he posed completely nude. While many praised his bold and artistic demeanor during the photoshoot, several were left offended by the “obscene” images that the actor posted on his Instagram profile.

Earlier, another FIR had been filed against Ranveer Singh by an NGO in Mumbai, accusing of "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photos on social media, an official said. The complaint read that he has hurt the sentiments of women and has insulted their modesty.

As per media reports, an official had said, “We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring.”

