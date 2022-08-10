Raksha Bandhan: Twinkle Khanna lauds husband Akshay Kumar's film, dares audience to leave theatre 'dry-eyed'

Raksha Bandhan film poster, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna/File photos

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited Hindi films as the Khiladi actor attempts to take over the box office again with this emotional drama after his two recent failures - Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey. A day ahead of its release, Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna has shared her views on the film.

Taking to her Instagram account on August 9, Twinkle shared a clip from Raksha Bandhan and penned a long note appreciating the film calling it 'a movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist'. The actress, who has also written famous books, also added thhat the film made her laugh in the first half, while the second half made her cry.

"Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large", wrote Twinkle mentioning that the Aanand L. Rai film deals with the concept of dowry.

She continued, "The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board."

In the end, the Baadshah actress wrote that each and every person in the theatre will tear down in the climax of the film as she concluded, "Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed." Aanand L. Rai reacted to her review and wrote, "First U certificate from censor board and now this, @twinklerkhanna I have now two valid certificates. Thank you" adding hugs and smiling face emojis.



READ | Laal Singh Chaddha box office prediction day 1: Aamir's film to fare better than Akshay's Raksha Bandhan | Exclusive



Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, the film features Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur playing Akshay's four sisters. Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in theaters on August 11.