Rajkummar Rao reveals why he asked Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on him during their wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in Chandigarh in November of last year after dating for 11 years. The photos from their wedding went viral on the internet. Everything about Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding was wonderful, from the varmala to the phere.

While everything was great, one moment that stood out was when Rajkummar asked Patralekhaa to put sindoor on his forehead and stated, "Tum bhi laga do," which she dutifully did. The video went viral on the internet and received a lot of positive feedback.

Rajkummar Rao recently spoke about it in an interview with India Today, saying, There was no thought he was like why can't she apply sindoor on me?" He went on to say that he has no idea about the history or explanation for the sindoor and everything; he simply believed she could put it and why not.

A montage of the ceremony is shown while Raj speaks about his connection with Patralekhaa through a voice-over. “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife,” he says.

Soon after, the couple is seen exchanging garlands, Rajkummar danced during the pheras, and the couple hugged after the ceremony. “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” Rajkummar tells Patralekhaa at the ceremony.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in ‘Badhai Do’. Harshavardhan Kulkarni's film is one of the most widely anticipated family entertainers to hit theatres this year. In addition to Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer features an ensemble cast that includes Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan, among others, who play crucial parts and propel the story along.