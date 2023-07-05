Search icon
Raghav Juyal brushes up boxing skills for upcoming action film with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Raghav will be seen in Yudhra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Raghav Juyal in Yudhra

Actor and choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is known as the 'king of slow motion', will be next seen in Ravi Udyawar’s upcoming Action-packed drama film, Yudhra. 

Raghav will be seen along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Some sources close to the actor informed that he is taking up some serious boxing training that script and his character in the movie demand. 

Discussing this, Raghav said, “I have taken up boxing in the past. But took a pause after that. However, when the film came to me, I resumed my training. It came in handy for the film. Yudhra is a marvelous action film and this skill set is added to the prep of my character.” 

Raghav rose to fame after getting recognition from Zee TV’s dance reality Show Dance India Dance 3 which telecasted in the year 2009. Raghav, who started his career as a choreographer, made his acting debut as a side actor in the 2014 film, Sonali Cable, co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal.  

Meanwhile, Yudhra was announced back in 2021 with a teaser by Farhan Akhtar as the film is made under his production house, Excel Entertainment. Raghav was last in the headlines when he starred in Salman Khan’s, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

