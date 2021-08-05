Radhika Madan didn't get 'Student of the Year' as it was 'the worst audition of her life', says 'I take responsibility'

Radhika Madan rose to fame with the TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’. She made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘Pataakha’ and went on to star in Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’. But did you know that Radhika had auditioned for Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’? Yes! The actress, however, was not selected.

In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress talked about how the ‘SOTY’ audition was the worst of her life and she takes full responsibility for that.

“The reason I didn't get SOTY (Student of the Year) was that I gave the worst audition of my life. Nobody would have liked that audition, I'm damn sure. So that was the worst audition of my life and I take the responsibility for that, I won't blame anyone for that,” Radhika said.

She added, “I just made a promise to myself while walking out of that office that I would never freak out over any project. I just want to enjoy those two minutes, be as honest as possible, have as much fun as possible. In those two minutes, I will live that character, even if I don't get that project.”

Radhika revealed that after her failed audition, her mantra for every screen test is ‘just live that life for two minutes’.

"And after two weeks, I got the audition of Pataakha and I knew that Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir was making it. I kept telling myself that, 'just live that life for two minutes'. That has been my mantra for every audition. It has worked really well for Patakha and Angrezi Medium, and even the auditions that I give till now. So, that setback was really important, for me to realise this thing,” the actor said.

Highly acclaimed film, ‘Student of the Year’ marked the debut of actors Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who were in the lead roles. The Karan Johar directorial also featured Rishi Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal and Sahil Anand.

On the work front, Radhika was most recently seen in the anthology ‘Feels like Ishq’. She was also featured in the Netflix Anthology series ‘Ray’ where she was a part of Vasan Bala’s short story ‘Spotlight’. Radhika will next be seen in the film ‘Shiddat’ which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.