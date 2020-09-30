Priyanka Chopra teases memoir titled 'Unfinished', shares clips tracing her journey from Bareilly to becoming Miss World

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to launch her memoir 'Unfinished' that she announced almost two years ago. The 'exotic' girl on Wednesday took to her Instagram account and in a series of blank posts with the caption 'something's coming', the star teased her fans about her soon to be released memoir.

Later, Priyanka followed up the blanks posts with two short video clips, giving her fans and followers from across the globe a glimpse of what to expect from her memoir. She captioned the posts, '#unfinished', which is also the title of her memoir.

The clips capture Priyanka's journey from living a simple life in a small town of Bareilly to becoming Miss World.

One of the clips show an unseen childhood picture of the actress where can be seen striking a candid pose while looking into the camera, sporting a white and blue frock with her hair neatly tied in two cute ponytails. It also features the iconic moment when Priyanka won the title of Miss World in 2000. In the photo, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor can be seen giving out a flying kiss after winning the title, with the glistening crown on her head and the 'Miss World' sash on her.

In the second clip, Priyanka shared a picture of herself from her college days. Dressed in long, red t-shirt teamed with blue denims, a cross-body bag and sunglasses, the B-town diva looked like the girl next-door.

Earlier, in August, the actor took to her Twitter page and revealed that she has finally finished writing her book. The actor stated that she was all set to send her manuscript to the publication Penguin Random House in the US and India. Priyanka had expressed her happiness and written 'coming soon' while tweeting that she had finished working on her memoir.

Her tweet read as "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished".

On June 20, 2018, while making the announcement of her book, PeeCee had written, "The feeling of checking something off your 'bucket list' gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment... and that’s where I am in this moment. I’ve always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait... because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I’ve always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I’m super proud of what I’ve done and where my life is right now. I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you’re still figuring things out...when you’re #unfinished."