Priyanka Chopra's amusing reply on starting family with Nick Jonas will leave you in splits

Priyank Chopra has once again grabbed headlines with her amusing reply when asked about starting a family with Nick Jonas. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, PeeCee revealed her baby plans with Nick as she told that children are indeed "a big part" of their "desire for the future" and added, "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

When the interviewer pointed out that the two celebrities lead a very busy life, Priyanka's cheeky reply to the international publication will leave you in splits. The actress replied, "No, we’re not too busy to practice." She even mentioned that the couple would be okay to slow down once a child enters their life.

Speaking upon the separation rumours which had surfaced when the global superstar deleted the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile, she said, "It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

For the unversed, PeeCee tied the knot with Nick Jonas at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections', the American science fiction action film. She will make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', a female-centered road trip film that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.