Priyanka Chopra reveals people cautioned her not to star in Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan female-oriented films career ke...'

Priyanka Chopra recalled how people cautioned her not to star in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion, saying that actresses do 'female-centric' movies at the end of their careers. Priyanka's illustrious filmography includes critical and commercial successes such as Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, and Don.

After starring in several successful commercial blockbusters, Priyanka decided to lead Madhur's Fashion (2008). Before Priyanka started working on the film, she was advised not to take up the project. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra conducted a masterclass with Bhumi Pednekar at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. In the session, Priyanka opened up about her struggle to survive in Bollywood, "Before Krrish and Aitraaz, it was always there, 'Oh my God, what's the next (movie) one I'm going to do? What is the opportunity that is going to come to me?' I picked from what came to me. After Aitraaz and Krrish, I had done work which gave me a solid foundation. I got critical acclaim. I had people telling me 'I know my job', even though I didn't know I knew my job. That is when I started seeking work that would challenge me."

Priyanka further asserted that when she decided to do Fashion, people warned her not to take the film, "I took the decision of signing Fashion right after Krrish, and at that time I was told, 'Ladkiyan (leading actress) female-oriented films career ke end mein karti hai, National Award ke liye (actress take up female-oriented films at the end of their careers for National Award). You have just done Krrish, Aitraaz, female-oriented films kyu kar rahe ho'. Uss zamane mein itna hota bhi nahi tha (Back then, there were not many female-centric films)."

Priyanka asserted that she loved the script and Madhur's vision for Fashion. Priyanka called her 2008 film a 'passion project' and revealed that she didn't imagine that the movie would become so big. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra won her first Best Actress National Award for Fashion. Apart from Priyanka, the movie also starred Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.