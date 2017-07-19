Headlines

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra only has supporting roles in her next two Hollywood films

Priyanka Chopra has not had any Bollywood releases since Bajirao Mastani

Nayandeep Rakshit

Updated: Jul 19, 2017, 06:35 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has not had any Bollywood releases since Bajirao Mastani. There’s no sign of any Hindi film of hers releasing even in 2018.When prodded about her next Hindi film, she said, “I am coming back to Mumbai for sometime in August-September. Later, I begin shooting for the third season of Quantico. So yes, if there’s something substantial, I will definitely take it up and everyone will know.”  PC adds, “It’s not like I am not doing anything. I have been working all the time. In the meantime, I just got these two special international projects which I took up. Please don’t go for them as Priyanka Chopra films. I just play small supporting parts, but they are amazing stories, which I wanted to be a part of.”

