Prakash Raj says international jury 'spit on' The Kashmir Files, slams Vivek Agnihotri for talking about Oscars

Popular film actor Prakash Raj recently slammed Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher and the filmmaker. He called it a ‘nonsense’ film, and Vivek Agnihotri a ‘shameless’ director.

Recently, Prakash Raj went to an event in Kerala where he talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan's success. He also slammed the people who were boycotting the film. He said, “These idiots, bigots who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film (PM Narendra Modi) for Rs 30 crore. They are just you know... barking, won’t bite. Sound pollution.”

While speaking about Vivek Agnihotri’s film, he stated, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is still asking 'why I am not getting Oscar?'. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

Recently, Anupam Kher opened up about RRR securing nominations at The Oscars, and why The Kashmir Files couldn't survive the race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science revealed the final list of contenders, and RRR's Naatu Naatu will be competing under the Best Original Song category.

Before the nominations were announced, several Indian films including Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files were shortlisted. However, apart from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers secured nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR made India proud when the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, was announced among the final five nominees for the Best Original Song. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023. On the other side, Anupam will be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa and Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency.

