'Unko laga ki Sonia Gandhi...': Prakash Jha recalls Raajneeti being denied censor certificate, Congress objecting to it

In a recent interview, the filmmaker Prakash Jha recalled the hardships he had faced during the release of his films Raajneeti and Aarakshan.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:01 AM IST

Edited by

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is known for making hard-hitting films. Raajneeti, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee, is one of them. Released in 2010, the political thriller performed well at the box office, garnering rave reviews from the audience and critics. 

However, it was not received well by a few members of the Congress party. The Congress party was in power back then and some of its members raised several objections over the film. In a recent interview with ANI, Prakash Jha recalled the hardships he faced during the release of Raajneeti.

“I consider myself as sthayi vipaksh (permanently in opposition). Congress party did not like me...I remember when I made Raajneeti, a few members from the Congress party came for the censor board viewing of the film. They rejected my film and did not give us the required certificate. They thought the character of Katrina in the film was inspired by politician Sonia Gandhi. I moved the tribunal, which ultimately overruled the panel and gave us a certificate to go ahead with the film. I was even ready to take the matter to the Supreme Court as I knew there was nothing wrong with my film", he shared.

It’s just one of the controversies Raajneeti had faced. Before the release, the movie was also denied permission by Delhi Police to promote it at Delhi University.

Prakash Jha’s film Aarakshan also faced the same kind of political censorship. The socio-political film, based on caste-based reservations in government jobs and educational institutions, was denied approval for release in several states. Aarakshan featured Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

"Congress imposed a ban on Aarakshan film. Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, also did not allow the release of the film. It was also banned in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh...I am ‘sthayi vipaksh’. The BJP government came to power and maine sarkaar ke saath milke kabhi nahi bola. When Modiji does something good, it is good. When he does something bad, it is bad. You have never heard me criticising them. But whenever they (the government) do something that is not good, it will somewhere, somehow be shown through my stories (movies)," he emphasised.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

