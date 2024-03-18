Twitter
Diljit Dosanjh opens up on sharing stage with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, getting him to sing in Punjabi: 'Whoever said...'

This actress entered Bollywood at 3, became top star at 20, one choice ruined her, had no work for 15 years, now she...

Meet star kid, who rejected Dhadkan, debuted with Karisma Kapoor, failed to deliver solo hit, 'killed' 3 people when...

Meet star who debuted at 15, was highest paid actress at 19, linked to married co-star, quit films to marry Pakistani...

Meet IAS officer who is MTech, left high-paying job in Bengaluru, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR was...

This actress, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis, failed to pay bills, now works for just Rs 100

In 1995, Salman Khan starred in a film called Veergati. Although the film was a flop, it brought another star into the limelight alongside Salman, whose name is Pooja Dadwal.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 07:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The journey from being ordinary to extraordinary is not easy for everyone, some achieve it after facing many hardships, while others achieve it quickly. In Bollywood, there are many stars whose struggling stories are inspirational for other stars.

However, some stars rose to fame with their debut film, but after that, their downfall came so fast that everything ended in a moment. Many stars in Bollywood came and went, but their names are still remembered today. In 1995, Salman Khan starred in a film called 'Veergati'. Although the film was a flop, it brought another star into the limelight alongside Salman, whose name is Pooja Dadwal.

Wanted to become an actress since childhood

Pooja is now living a life of obscurity. In 2019, she came into the limelight when she couldn't afford treatment for a life-threatening illness. Born on January 5, 1977, Pooja is a Mumbai native. She completed her schooling and college education in Mumbai. Since childhood, she had a love for cinema and wanted to make a name for herself in the field of acting. Therefore, along with schooling, she also joined acting classes.

Worked with Salman Khan at 17

One day, during an acting class, Pooja received an offer for a film. At the age of 17, Pooja was excited to start her journey with Salman Khan in an action film, "Veergati" (1995). However, unfortunately, the film didn't perform well at the box office, and Pooja's career didn't take off as she had hoped. After "Veergati," Pooja appeared in some other films, but she couldn't achieve the fame she had aimed for.

Tried luck in TV

Not receiving good film offers, Pooja Dadwal decided to shift her focus towards television. She appeared in the TV series "Aashiqui" in 1999 and "Gharana" in 2001. Hoping that her success on television would lead to better film offers, Pooja eagerly waited for good opportunities. However, despite her efforts, she didn't receive any promising offers. Unable to find success in her career, she eventually decided to get married.

Married and shifted to Goa

Pooja got married and shifted to Goa with her husband, where she also helped him manage his casino. However, in 2018, Pooja fell ill and upon visiting the doctors, she was diagnosed with a serious illness like tuberculosis. When Pooja's in-laws and husband found out about her health condition, they ended their relationship with her and left her alone in Mumbai.

When Salman Khan helped her

Pooja was left with nothing in life due to her unfortunate circumstances – no good health, no money, no job, and no family. Fortunately, actress Rajendra Singh came to Pooja's aid and admitted her to a government hospital. Despite her once stunning appearance, Pooja had fallen on hard times due to her illness. In her time of need, she reached out for help. She posted a video message on YouTube seeking financial assistance from Salman Khan. Salman promptly extended his helping hand and covered all her medical expenses for the next six months.

Once Pooja recovered slightly, she moved into a small apartment in Mumbai with a family. With few job prospects and no other means of income, she started working for the same family. In 2020, she made a comeback with the Punjabi film 'Shukrana: Guru Nanak Dev Ji'. She had hoped that this film would be a success, but unfortunately, it didn't perform well at the box office, and Pooja, once again, faded into obscurity.

As per News 18 report, in a recent interview, Pooja Dadwal revealed that her friend and director Rajendra Singh advised her to start a tiffin service to make ends meet. He provided her with the space and all the necessary equipment for this job. Now, Pooja runs a tiffin service for her livelihood. She still resides in a small apartment and operates the tiffin service from there.

