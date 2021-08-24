PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon stuns as a bride in Manish Malhotra's traditional lehenga from 'Nooraniyat' collection

Actress Kriti Sanon has been making headlines for her stellar performance in the recently released film 'Mimi'. And now, the diva has become the talk of the town for her taking the social media world by storm with her latest photoshoot for ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Kriti stunned as a bride in Manish's bridal edit of hit collection Nooraniyat. The collection celebrates brides in their original spirit and emotions that emanate their individuality in their entirety.

Sharing a series of photos of Kriti looking mesmerising in a traditional red lehenga featuring the age-old intricate zardozi work on it, Manish wrote that the actress enthralled in his collection's bridal glory while rejoicing in its modern construct.

Looking elegant in the photos, Kriti cast a spell on the onlookers with her exquisite charm and enchanting beauty.

Take a look at the photos here:

For the unversed, the bridal of Nooraniyat is the latest collection of Manish Malhotra's bridal couture. Weaved in fine craftsmanship and exquisite intricate elements, the Manish Malhotra Bridal collection 2021 is an enchanting medley of bridal glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions where each ensemble narrates an emotional story of its own.

"My bridal edit is an amalgamation of moods and emotions of the brides and over the years of creating their dream outfits and interacting with them, I inadvertently got drawn into those intriguing memories and decided to capture it all - from their enthusiasm and joy to the heartfelt and compassionate, there’s a myriad of emotions and sentiments that are so heart-warming yet unsettling moments before she turns the page onto her new chapter. There's some surreal magic adoring every bit of their feelings, transmitting you into a world only known to a bride. Whether you are of the new age, or not, the feelings remain the same, the happy tears nonetheless flow, and through it all, our collection that she adorns transcends her dreams into reality," Manish Malhotra said.

Steering clear from trends, the collection takes pride in legacies of sacred reds, plush peaches, scintillating golds while the heart of it beats on its contemporary yet glamorous silhouettes conforming with modern pursuits.

The range is expansive with Manish Malhotra’s signature trails, sheer veils and layering drapes as they are most favoured, and perfect forms of extended silhouettes in bridal outfits, long enough to be trailing behind while the brides walk down the aisle in unparalleled elegance. The embroidery boasts of our age-old zardosi, badla, and of course our signature sequins on modern silhouettes.