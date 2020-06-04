Photos: Gauri Khan-Suhana Khan enjoy Mumbai's first rain with gossip and hot cuppa

Mumbai witnessed its first heavy showers a few days back and along came the scare of Cyclone Nisarga too. But for Mumbaikars, the monsoon season is much-awaited and they enjoy it to the fullest. Social media pages were flooded with photos and videos of people enjoying the heavy rain from their home due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. People also relished their favourite monsoon food with a hot cuppa while enjoying the beautiful weather.

Amongst them were Shah Rukh Khan's family. A couple of photos made it to the Internet featuring Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. The mother-daughter duo is seen enjoying the weather while sitting at their balcony. They are seen chitchatting with each other while enjoying their hot cup of drink. In the photos, Gauri is seen wearing a blue kurti and white pyjamas. While Suhana donned a white tee and grey pants.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Suhana who is studying at New York University is currently enjoying her stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis across the world. She recently turned 20 and celebrated her birthday with family members.

Moreover, Gauri and Suhana are enjoying their time together by trying their hand at makeup and photography. The star kid is turning muse for her mom as she experimented with new makeup tutorials and also photography.

They have been treating fans with the photos of the same and they are too pretty to miss. During mother's day, Suhana also wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Ma. Honestly, kinda mad that I don't look like you".