‘People started abusing me’: Karan Kundrra on being confused for Raj Kundra by netizens

Due to the fact that he shares the same surname as Raj Kundra, actor Karan Kundrra has found himself in an odd circumstance. Because of the same reason, people have mistaken Karan for Raj.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the impact the event had on him. He said, "When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra."

"Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner," he added.

He added, "So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives."

For the unversed, A Mumbai court on Friday sent Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till 27th July in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films. Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.