'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office Report Week 1: Kartik Aaryan's movie performs well

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh had a pretty good first week at the Box Office. In comparison to Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the movie has performed far better.

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan in the lead role with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar minted Rs. 3.75 crore on Thursday, earning Rs. 51.25 crore in its first week. The movie has performed well in its first week and the second week would prove crucial for the film.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office:

Friday - 8,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 11,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 13,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 5,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 4,75,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 3,75,00,000 apprx

Total - 51,25,00,000 apprx

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which has performed better in Delhi and UP and parts of Mumbai, is unlikely to compete with Kartik's previous release Luka Chuppi. After Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, Emraan Hashmi-Sobhita Dhulipalia-Rishi Kapoor's The Body and Dwayne Johnson-Nick Jonas' Jumanji: The Next Level released today, Pati Patni Aur Woh collections are likely to be affected.

Even if Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to survive the week despite competition from the three films, it might have to struggle a lot next Friday, after Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 releases in theatres. Pati Patni Aur Woh, thus, is successful in sustaining at the Box Office, but it will take time to become a hit film.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India.com)