Pathaan: YRF drops Shah Rukh Khan's new look, netizens request makers to release first song Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/Yash Raj Films Instagram

Pathaan is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases as the film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years and a month since the actor's last full-fledged film Zero which came out in 2018. The Siddharth Anand actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles.

On Tuesday, December 6, the production house Yash Raj Films shared Shah Rukh's new look from the film in which the superstar is seen holding a shotgun stylishly. The photo was captioned, "He always gets a shotgun to the fight! #Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

As soon as the photo was shared, netizens in the comments section started requesting the makers to drop the first song reportedly titled Besharam Rang. The song's title has been trending on Twitter for the past few days after the director confirmed that the team plans to release a couple of songs before the trailer.



The song was featured in a few stills in the film's teaser which was launched on King Khan's birthday on November 2. The Pathaan soundtrack has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, who have composed superhit tracks like Ghungroo, Bang Bang, Khuda Jaane, and Tujhe Bhula Diya for Siddharth Anand's previous films.



Pathaan is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. Thus, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Apart from the three main leads, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia will be seen in pivotal roles. Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the film, which is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.