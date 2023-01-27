Pathaan celeb review: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty heap praises on Shah Rukh Khan film

Pathaan-Alia Bhatt-Kartik Aaryan/File photos

Marking the return of Shah Rukh Khan as the leading role after more than four years, Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has taken an earth-shattering opening at the box office earning over Rs 200 crore in two days. After audiences and critics have showered praises on the Siddharth Anand actioner, several Bollywood celebrities too have now watched the film and shared their opinions.

Alia Bhatt, who starred alongside King Khan in Gauri Shinde-directed 2016 coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, shared the Pathaan poster, and wrote, "Because LOVE always wins (red heart emoji). What a blast!!! (several fire emojis)".





Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the film and wrote, "Welcome back sir @iamsrk (fire emoji). And what a moment @beingsalmankhan sir #MagicOfMovies Killing it @deepikapadukone Menacing @thejohnabraham #Siddharth Anand what a spectacle".





Sharing a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham from the theatre, Shilpa Shetty wrote on her Instagram, "Omg! Watched #Pathaan @iamsrk so good to see you in a new avatar and you killed it and how! #respect for those abs, @thejohnabraham you were so hot you set the screen on fire, @deepikapadukone I have never whistled for any other woman like this...you all looked so gorgeous!!! @beingsalmankhan was a pleasant surprise. Total #paisavasool."





Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen this year with Ranbir Kapoor in the crime drama Animal, shared the photo of the entire Animal team watching Pathaan on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, and wrote, "Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan! @iamsrk sir @deepikapadukone ma'am @thejohnabraham sir...an absolute treat...thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir and @yrf".





Several other celebrities such as Dia Mira, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananda Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey, and Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt among others have put out stories appreciating Pathaan, the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.



