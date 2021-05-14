Trending#

Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours, responds to hoax with witty comment

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor clarified that he is not dead, but just slept past seven in the morning.


File photo

Updated: May 14, 2021, 11:28 PM IST

In the past few months, death hoaxes have become fairly common in the country. Many famous people like actor Mukesh Khanna, Lucky Ali, Sumitra Mahajan have fallen victim to this.

The most recent is Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. A post claiming that the actor passed away on Friday at 7 am was shared on social media. Rawal denied the claim and also gave a humorous response to the fake death rumour.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor clarified that he is not dead, but just slept past seven in the morning. 

While sharing a screenshot of the death-hoax post, Rawal said, “…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am…”

Rawal’s amusing response to fake news cracked-up Twitterati. Let’s see some funny responses:

Paresh Rawal had tested positive for COVID-19 in March, after getting the first jab of the vaccine. He broke the new on Twitter saying, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the sequel of Hungama, which also stars Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.