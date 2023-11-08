Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi apologies to fans for suffering memory slip during Instagram live session: 'Yeh meri aadat hai'

Pankaj Tripathi hosted an Instagram live session, but he forgot to share the major announcement for which he intended to host the interactive session.

Bollywood

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi has left his fans puzzled after he forgot his big announcement in the middle of the live interactive session. On Wednesday, Pankaj hosted a live session on his Instagram to share a big announcement with his fans. During the session, Pankaj interacted with his followers. Some congratulated him for the recent National Award win, and a few others asked him to share an update on the release of the much-awaited series Mirzapur 3. 

In a gentle tone, Pankaj answered a maximum number of people with a sweet smile on his face. However, while ending the live session, Pankaj claimed that he had forgotten the crucial update he wanted to share with them. In a surprising turn of events, Pankaj Tripathi had teased his fans with an Instagram story about a highly anticipated live session, left everyone in a state of shock as he came live, interacted with his fans, and then seemed to have completely forgotten the big announcement he had planned to make. 

It left many fans wondering if Pankaj was okay, as the excitement that had built up in anticipation of his revelation had suddenly dissipated into a cloud of confusion. This unexpected twist in the live session has left his audience in suspense, eagerly waiting to unravel the mystery behind the forgotten announcement. Pankaj ended the session with a tease, "Jaise yaad aayega, main aaunga. Either live bata dunga ya post kar dunga, 'Yaad aa gaya'.

Pankaj Tripathi dedicated his National Award to his late father 

Recently, Pankaj won the Best Supporting Actor National Award for his performance in Mimi, and he has reacted to his win. Unfortunately, three days ago, the actor's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away, and the actor has dedicated his honour to his late father. 

In a statement shared by Pankaj's spokesperson, the actor asserted, "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him." On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in Fukrey 3. He also impressed the masses with OMG 2. 

