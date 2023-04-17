Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Palak Tiwari reveals mom Shweta Tiwari's reaction after she signed Salman Khan's KKBKKJ: 'Ek maa ke liye...' | Exclusive

Palak Tiwari even praised Salman Khan for supporting her mother, Shweta Tiwari during Bigg Boss Season 4.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Palak Tiwari reveals mom Shweta Tiwari's reaction after she signed Salman Khan's KKBKKJ: 'Ek maa ke liye...' | Exclusive
Palak Tiwari-Shweta Tiwari

Television star Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Although, Palak had worked with Vivek Oberoi in the unreleased horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, technically she's making her debut with Khan's film. 

While speaking to DNA India, Palak recalls how Salman Khan supported her mother Shweta Tiwari during Bigg Boss 4. "She (Shweta Tiwari) knows personally how nice Salman (Khan) sir is. As you know, Bigg Boss can be a very negative space, and Salman sir was so positive throughout the season. He had this inexplicable love and fondness towards my mom. That really helped my mom to understand ki woh kitne aache insaan hai, kitne pyaare hai dil ke (how wonderful a person he is)." 

READ: Raghav Juyal opens up on dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, says 'mere pass waqt nahi hain' | Exclusive

Palak further shares how her mother reacted when she shared the news of signing Salman Khan's film with Shweta. "Ek maa ke liye apne bache ka first kaam bahut hi zyada important hota hai. Mujhe se zyada, meri mom ke liye zyada scary hoga (For a mother, her child's first job is very important. It could have been scarier for her than for me). But jab unhe pata chala ki Salman sir ki movie karni hai toh unhe sukoon mila. Aur unhone aaj tak phir koi question hi nahi pucha (But when she got to know that I am in Salman's film, she got relieved. She has not questioned me since I shared the news with her).  

Jr Tiwari further adds, "Unko pata bhi nahi ki aaj main promotion kar rahi hoon. Woh ab sidha theatre mein dekhegi. But bahut thandak hai unhe ki Salman sir ke saath debut hai mera (She doesn't even know that I am promoting it today. She will directly watch the film in the theatre. But she's relieved that I am starting my career with Salman's film)."  Farhad Samji-directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.